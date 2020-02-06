Sam Hunt, Guns N’ Roses Among Early Summerfest Headliners

Sam Hunt and Guns 'N Roses are the most recent additions to Summerfest's 2020 lineup featuring artists from multiple genres.

The Milwaukee-based music festival announced Wednesday that Hunt will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 26 with guest Kip Moore, and Guns 'N Roses will headline the amphitheater on July 4.

Summerfest opens June 24 and runs through July 5. Tickets for the music festival go on sale Feb. 14 with pre-sale availability Feb. 13.

Other Summerfest 2020 headliners include:

Justin Bieber on June 24

Chris Stapleton on June 30

Dave Matthews Band on July 2

Halsey on July 3

The rest of the lineup will be announced this spring. Admission tickets are available online at the Summerfest Store as well as the Summerfest Box Office located near the south gate.

All reserved tickets for the American Family Insurance Amphitheater can be purchased online at TicketMaster.com or at the Summerfest Box Office located near the south gate.