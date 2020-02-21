ravinia

Ravinia Announces Several Artists in 2020 Summer Lineup

The artists are part of a series of summer performances, with the full lineup being announced March 12

Ravinia has released a sample of its 2020 lineup ahead of the popular music venue’s summer concert announcement.

Among the major artists performing at the outdoor suburban Chicago venue are John Legend, Jesse & Joy, Andrew Bird, Calexico, Iron & Wine, Train, The Beach Boys and The Australian Pink Floyd Show.

The artists are part of a series of summer performances, with the full lineup being announced March 12.

Tickets go on sale to donors on March 17 and to the general public in April.

