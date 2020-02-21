Ravinia Announces Several Artists in 2020 Summer Lineup

Ravinia has released a sample of its 2020 lineup ahead of the popular music venue’s summer concert announcement.
Among the major artists performing at the outdoor suburban Chicago venue are John Legend, Jesse & Joy, Andrew Bird, Calexico, Iron & Wine, Train, The Beach Boys and The Australian Pink Floyd Show.
The artists are part of a series of summer performances, with the full lineup being announced March 12.
Worth The Trip
Tickets go on sale to donors on March 17 and to the general public in April.