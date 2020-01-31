‘Princess Bride’ Pop-Up Bar Coming to Chicago’s Lincoln Square

Inconceivable! "As You Wish," a "Princess Bride"-themed pop-up bar, will soon open in Chicago's Lincoln Square neighborhood.

The Sixth, which is located at 2202 W. Lawrence Ave., is launching the immersive bar on Feb. 11 with decorations replicating scenes from the 1987 film, according to Eater.

The bar will also have 16 cocktails named after some of the movie's most quotable lines including "Twue Wuve" which is a concoction of Lucy Pistolas Mezcal, Arakku, Fino Sherry, caramel pineapple simple syrup, coconut and blueberry foam.

"Have fun storming the castle!" as Miracle Max once said.

The pop-up will be open through March 22.