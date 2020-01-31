Princess Bride

‘Princess Bride’ Pop-Up Bar Coming to Chicago’s Lincoln Square

The Sixth plans to launch the immersive bar on Feb. 11

By Molly Walsh

The Sixth

The “Princess Bride” pop-up bar at the Sixth will feature several cocktails including the “Twue Wuve” which is a concoction of Lucy Pistolas Mezcal, Arakku, Fino Sherry, caramel pineapple simple syrup, coconut and blueberry foam.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Inconceivable! "As You Wish," a "Princess Bride"-themed pop-up bar, will soon open in Chicago's Lincoln Square neighborhood.

The Sixth, which is located at 2202 W. Lawrence Ave., is launching the immersive bar on Feb. 11 with decorations replicating scenes from the 1987 film, according to Eater.

The bar will also have 16 cocktails named after some of the movie's most quotable lines including "Twue Wuve" which is a concoction of Lucy Pistolas Mezcal, Arakku, Fino Sherry, caramel pineapple simple syrup, coconut and blueberry foam.

Local

Windy City Rehab 28 mins ago

Couple Suing ‘Windy City Rehab’ Stars Wants to Add HGTV’s Parent Company

gucci 1 hour ago

Chicago Police Respond to Michigan Avenue Gucci Store

"Have fun storming the castle!" as Miracle Max once said.

The pop-up will be open through March 22.

This article tagged under:

Princess Bridemoviepop upWorth the Trip
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us