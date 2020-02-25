Where to Find Paczki in Chicago This Tuesday

Happy Paczki Day, Chicago! Looking to snag some of the sweet Polish treats?

Thrillist.com gathered up a list of delicious and little-known facts about paczkis, the sweet Polish treats devoured on Fat Tuesday.

There are plenty of places to get your hands on these doughnut-like delicacies, served on Fat Tuesday, across the city. Here's a look at a few places serving paczki on this special day:

Dinkel’s Bakery, located at 3329 N. Lincoln Ave.

Stan's Donuts, multiple locations including 1560 N. Damen Ave., 28 E. Roosevelt Rd., 2800 N. Clark St. and 259 E. Erie St.

Firecakes Donuts, multiple locations including 68 W. Hubbard St., 2453 N. Clark St. and 205 W. Wacker Dr.

Do-Rite Donuts, multiple locations at 1027 W. Addison St., 835 N. Michigan Ave., 181 N. Morgan St., 233 E. Erie St. and 50 W. Randolph St.

Paczki are made with rich flour plus some alcohol, and typically filled with jam, chocolate or fruit before being topped with sugar or icing.

There are plenty of other places across the city where you can find paczki this time of year, but this is just a start to help satiate your sweet tooth.

Daniel Mrozek from Celina’s Fresh Market in Lemont shows “Chicago Today” hosts Matt Rodrigues and Cortney Hall how to make traditional paczki for Fat Tuesday.