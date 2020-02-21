Jimmy Buffett Coming Back to Chicago This Summer

Calling all parrotheads.

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band have announced plans to return to Chicago this summer as part of Jimmy Buffett’s Slack Tide Tour 2020.

The show will take place at the United Center on July 18. It will mark the first time he has played at the venue.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band to Chicago for their inaugural performance at the United Center on July 18,” Terry Savarise, executive vice president and COO of United Center.

There will be an outdoor “tailgating experience” and an indoor fan festival ahead of the show, but details on what that will include have not yet been released.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Blackhawks are hosting a Margaritaville night for their game against the Predators Friday in celebration of the announcement.

The United Center Atrium is expected to be transformed into a beach party with live music from The Boat Drunks, dance and costume contests, giveaways and more. There will also be special margaritas available. Doors open at 4 p.m. and a ticket to the game is required to get in.

“With the Chicago Blackhawks hosting their ‘Margaritaville’ themed home game tonight for the second year in a row, it’s the perfect way to kick off the countdown and serve as a celebration of our strong connection with this legendary artist,” Savarise said.