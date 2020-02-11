Janet Jackson’s 2020 Tour Includes Chicago Stop

Janet Jackson announced her North American tour on Monday with a stop in Chicago set for July.

The 2020 Black Diamond World Tour, named after her upcoming album, will feature new music and some of her greatest hits off her 12 multi-platinum albums. The concert will also have a special performance of "Rhythm Nation 1814," which recently celebrated its 30th anniversary.

The tour starts in Miami on June 24 and arrives in Chicago with a show at the United Center on July 27.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday.