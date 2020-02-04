Everything to Know About the 2020 Chicago Auto Show

Start your engines! The 2020 Chicago Auto Show returns to McCormick Place this weekend.

Spanning across approximately 1 million square feet, the 112-year-old Auto Show showcases nearly 1,000 cars, trucks and SUVs through interactive displays, competitions and exhibits. Here is a guide with information on parking, admission and some deals to look out for.

Dates:

Feb. 8 - 17

Times:

10 a.m. to 10 p.m., closes at 8 p.m. on Feb. 17

Admission:

$13 for adults, $8 for kids ages 7 - 12 and seniors ages 62 and older.

Free admission for children six and younger when accompanied by a paying adult family member.

Discount are available for schools and groups of 20 or more.

Location:

McCormick Place, 2301 S. King Drive

Parking:

There are three main McCormick Place lots. A, B & C. Lots A & C are $25. Lot B is $17. All McCormick Place lots are $11 after 6 p.m. during Chicago Auto Show dates only. Parking fees can be paid by cash or credit card; VISA, MasterCard and American Express are accepted. Parking lots are open throughout event hours. Overnight parking is not available, and there are no in-and-out privileges.

Soldier Field South parking lot. Rates are $25 during the day and $10 after 6 p.m. Exit Lake Shore Drive at 18th Street.

Weekend Shuttle:

During weekends and Presidents Day, there is a free shuttle service to and from the Millennium Park and Millennium Lakeside Garages.

Public Transportation:

The Cermak-McCormick Place Green Line station is located three blocks west of McCormick Place.

Visitors can also take the #3 King Drive and the #21 Cermak bus routes.

Discounts and deals: