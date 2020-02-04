Chicago Auto Show

Everything to Know About the 2020 Chicago Auto Show

The nation's largest auto show returns to McCormick Place Feb. 8-17. Here is everything you need to know.

By Molly Walsh

chicago auto show new 111

Start your engines! The 2020 Chicago Auto Show returns to McCormick Place this weekend.

Spanning across approximately 1 million square feet, the 112-year-old Auto Show showcases nearly 1,000 cars, trucks and SUVs through interactive displays, competitions and exhibits. Here is a guide with information on parking, admission and some deals to look out for.

Dates:

Feb. 8 - 17

Times:

10 a.m. to 10 p.m., closes at 8 p.m. on Feb. 17

Admission:

$13 for adults, $8 for kids ages 7 - 12 and seniors ages 62 and older.

Free admission for children six and younger when accompanied by a paying adult family member.

Discount are available for schools and groups of 20 or more.

Location:

McCormick Place, 2301 S. King Drive

Parking:

There are three main McCormick Place lots. A, B & C. Lots A & C are $25. Lot B is $17. All McCormick Place lots are $11 after 6 p.m. during Chicago Auto Show dates only. Parking fees can be paid by cash or credit card; VISA, MasterCard and American Express are accepted. Parking lots are open throughout event hours. Overnight parking is not available, and there are no in-and-out privileges.

Soldier Field South parking lot. Rates are $25 during the day and $10 after 6 p.m. Exit Lake Shore Drive at 18th Street.

Weekend Shuttle:

During weekends and Presidents Day, there is a free shuttle service to and from the Millennium Park and Millennium Lakeside Garages.

Public Transportation:

The Cermak-McCormick Place Green Line station is located three blocks west of McCormick Place.

Visitors can also take the #3 King Drive and the #21 Cermak bus routes.

Discounts and deals:

  • From Feb. 12 through 14, bring three cans of food to the Chicago Auto Show to receive a coupon for $5 off a full-price adult ticket. All food will be donated to A Safe Haven.
  • Visit your local new-car dealer and ask for a $5 weekday discount coupon to the Chicago Auto Show. Click here for a list of participating new-car dealers. Offer is good Feb. 11 through Feb. 15 and Feb. 18.
  • Show your sports team pride when visiting the Chicago Auto Show on Monday, Feb.10. Any attendee wearing an Illinois team shirt receives a discount coupon valid for $5 off a full-price adult admission.
  • Women are admitted for $8 on Feb. 11. Tickets must be purchased at the show box office at McCormick Place.
  • Friday, Feb. 14 is Hispanic Heritage Day. Attendees can obtain a discount coupon valid for $5 off a full-price adult admission by visiting the Telemundo area in the North Hall ticket lobby. 
  • Hot Dog Cart (South Hall, North Hall & Concourse) 4 hot dogs & 4 sodas $30
  • Pizza (South Hall, North Hall & Concourse) 4 Slices of Pizza & 4 sodas $30
  • Robinsons (South Hall, North Hall & Concourse) 4 BBQ sandwiches & 4 sodas $30

