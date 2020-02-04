Everything to Know About the 2020 Chicago Auto Show

Start your engines! The 2020 Chicago Auto Show returns to McCormick Place this weekend.
Spanning across approximately 1 million square feet, the 112-year-old Auto Show showcases nearly 1,000 cars, trucks and SUVs through interactive displays, competitions and exhibits. Here is a guide with information on parking, admission and some deals to look out for.
Dates:
Feb. 8 - 17
Times:
10 a.m. to 10 p.m., closes at 8 p.m. on Feb. 17
Admission:
$13 for adults, $8 for kids ages 7 - 12 and seniors ages 62 and older.
Free admission for children six and younger when accompanied by a paying adult family member.
Discount are available for schools and groups of 20 or more.
Location:
McCormick Place, 2301 S. King Drive
Parking:
There are three main McCormick Place lots. A, B & C. Lots A & C are $25. Lot B is $17. All McCormick Place lots are $11 after 6 p.m. during Chicago Auto Show dates only. Parking fees can be paid by cash or credit card; VISA, MasterCard and American Express are accepted. Parking lots are open throughout event hours. Overnight parking is not available, and there are no in-and-out privileges.
Soldier Field South parking lot. Rates are $25 during the day and $10 after 6 p.m. Exit Lake Shore Drive at 18th Street.
Weekend Shuttle:
During weekends and Presidents Day, there is a free shuttle service to and from the Millennium Park and Millennium Lakeside Garages.
Public Transportation:
The Cermak-McCormick Place Green Line station is located three blocks west of McCormick Place.
Visitors can also take the #3 King Drive and the #21 Cermak bus routes.
Discounts and deals:
- From Feb. 12 through 14, bring three cans of food to the Chicago Auto Show to receive a coupon for $5 off a full-price adult ticket. All food will be donated to A Safe Haven.
- Visit your local new-car dealer and ask for a $5 weekday discount coupon to the Chicago Auto Show. Click here for a list of participating new-car dealers. Offer is good Feb. 11 through Feb. 15 and Feb. 18.
- Show your sports team pride when visiting the Chicago Auto Show on Monday, Feb.10. Any attendee wearing an Illinois team shirt receives a discount coupon valid for $5 off a full-price adult admission.
- Women are admitted for $8 on Feb. 11. Tickets must be purchased at the show box office at McCormick Place.
- Friday, Feb. 14 is Hispanic Heritage Day. Attendees can obtain a discount coupon valid for $5 off a full-price adult admission by visiting the Telemundo area in the North Hall ticket lobby.
- Hot Dog Cart (South Hall, North Hall & Concourse) 4 hot dogs & 4 sodas $30
- Pizza (South Hall, North Hall & Concourse) 4 Slices of Pizza & 4 sodas $30
- Robinsons (South Hall, North Hall & Concourse) 4 BBQ sandwiches & 4 sodas $30