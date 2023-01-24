Construction Begins on New Thrill Attraction at Chicago's Navy Pier

Construction has begun on a new massive thrill attraction at Chicago's Navy Pier.

McHugh Construction announced this week that is has started work on a 48,000-square-foot space that will house the "new flight ride attraction" known as FlyOver.

The Navy Pier FlyOver is said to be "an immersive flight ride" that "will take guests on a multi-sensory journey as they soar over iconic locations and natural wonders from around the globe as part of a cutting-edge entertainment experience."

In it, guests hang suspended from moving seats, their feet dangling below, as films are projected on a 65-foot screen showcasing landscapes from around the globe -- even surprising riders with mist, wind and scents.

“With interior demolition of the former IMAX now complete, the build-out work can now begin on FlyOver,” Andrew Totten, vice president of McHugh Construction, said in a release. “The space will be equipped with state-of-the-art video, lighting and sound systems designed to give users a fully immersive experience."

The project was was originally expected to debut in fall 2023, but is now anticipated to open in spring of 2024. It will replace the pier's IMAX theater near the Centennial Wheel.

FlyOver, from the company Pursuit, is said to be the "first ride of its kind in Chicago," but will be similar to other attractions from the company located in Las Vegas, Canada and Iceland.

“The launch of FlyOver in Chicago will provide visitors with a truly unforgettable experience showcasing some of the most iconic and visually stunning landscapes within Chicago, throughout the US, and beyond,” Lisa Adams, vice president of FlyOver Attractions by Pursuit, said in a statement. “Our FlyOver concepts around the world, and our new

Chicago attraction will push the boundaries of escape and take guests on the ultimate flying ride adventure.”