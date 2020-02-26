Chicago Blues Festival Announces 2020 Lineup

Chicago’s 2020 Blues Festival lineup has been announced ahead of the annual summer event at Millennium Park.

Set to take place in June, the list of performers includes Shemekia Copeland, Candi Staton, Eric Gales and more.

““Each year, thousands of music fans come together for the Chicago Blues Festival to celebrate our city’s rich cultural legacy and world-famous blues tradition,” Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot said in a statement. “In concert with the Year of Chicago Music, this year’s festival will also showcase the vivid rhythms and sounds being played across our entire thriving music scene, promising to make an unforgettable experience for music-lovers of all ages.”

The 2020 event is scheduled for June 5-7 in Millennium Park and additional performances at the Maxwell Street Market on June 7. It is free and open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

See the full lineup and schedule below:

Friday, June 5

Jay Pritzker Pavilion

7:50–9 p.m. Shemekia Copeland

7–7:40 p.m. Jimmy Johnson and Billy Branch

5:45–6:45 p.m. Nick Moss Band featuring Dennis Gruenling

4:30–5:30 p.m. Marquise Knox

Budweiser Crossroads Stage (Chase Promenade South)

4:45–6 p.m. John Primer and The Real Deal Blues Band

3:15–4:30 p.m. Mr. Sipp

2 –3 p.m. Annika Chambers

12:45–1:45 p.m. Big James & the Chicago Playboys

11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Nora Jean Wallace

Visit Mississippi Juke Joint Stage (Chase Promenade North)

4:45–6 p.m. Mississippi Jam Session featuring Cedric Burnside, Eddie Cotton, Jr., JJ Thames and Lucious Spiller with Kenny "Beedy Eyes" Smith

3:30–4:30 p.m. Cedric Burnside

2:15–3:15 p.m. Eddie Cotton, Jr.

1–2 p.m. JJ Thames

11:45 a.m.–12:45 p.m. Lucious Spiller

Southwest Airlines Front Porch Stage (Wrigley Square)

8–9 p.m. Johnny Iguana's Chicago Spectacular! with Billy Boy Arnold, John Primer, Matthew Skoller, Billy Flynn, Bill Dickens and Michael Caskey

6:30–7:30 p.m. Bob Stroger

5–6 p.m. Kilborn Alley Blues Band

3:30–4:30 p.m. Lurrie Bell

2–3 p.m. Erwin Helfer

12:30–1:30 p.m. Mary Lane

11 a.m.–Noon Blues in the Schools and the New Rhythm Art Center

Park Grill Stage

4–4:45 p.m. The Smiley Tillmon Band featuring Kate Moss

3–3:45 p.m. Joseph Saye

2–2:45 p.m. Eric Noden

Rosa’s Lounge

11 a.m.–9 p.m. Daily showcase of Chicago Blues legends and emerging artists that have called Rosa's Lounge home over the last 36 years.

Saturday, June 6

Jay Pritzker Pavilion

7:50–9 p.m. Candi Staton

7–7:40 p.m. John Primer and Steve Bell

5:45–6:45 p.m. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

4:30–5:30 p.m. The Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra featuring Terrie Odabi and Sugaray Rayford

Budweiser Crossroads Stage (Chase Promenade South)

4:45–6 p.m. Tab Benoit

3:15–4:30 p.m. The Kinsey Report

2–3 p.m. Dawn Tyler Watson

12:45–1:45 p.m. Bernard Allison

11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Joe Pratt and The Source One Band

Visit Mississippi Juke Joint Stage (Chase Promenade North)

4:45–6 p.m. Mississippi Jam Session featuring Dorothy Moore, Grady Champion, Dexter Allen, Stevie J Blues with Kenny "Beedy Eyes" Smith

3:30–4:30 p.m. Dorothy Moore

2:15–3:15 p.m. Grady Champion

1–2 p.m. Dexter Allen

11:45 am–12:45 p.m. Urban Ladder Society featuring Stevie J Blues

Southwest Airlines Front Porch Stage (Wrigley Square)

8–9 p.m. Melody Angel

6:30–7:30 p.m. Johnny Burgin

5–6 p.m. Chicago Wind featuring Deitra Farr and Matthew Skoller

3:30–4:30 p.m. Mud Morganfield

2–3 p.m. Bridges to the Blues

12:30–1:30 p.m. Vino Louden Band

11 a.m.–Noon 2020 International Blues Challenge Solo/Duo Winner: Hector Anchondo

Park Grill Stage

4–4:45 p.m. Gerry Hundt’s Legendary One-Man Band

3–3:45 p.m. Pete Galanis Band featuring Dave Herrero

2–2:45 p.m. Mississippi Gabe Carter

Rosa’s Lounge

11 a.m.–9 p.m. Daily showcase of Chicago Blues legends and emerging artists that have called Rosa's Lounge home over the last 36 years.

Sunday, June 7

Jay Pritzker Pavilion

7:50–9 p.m. Eric Gales

7–7:40 p.m. Erwin Helfer and Katherine Davis

5:45–6:45 p.m. Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials

4:30–5:30 p.m. Catherine Russell celebrating the Classic Blues Women Centennial

Budweiser Crossroads Stage (Chase Promenade South)

4:45–6 p.m. Billy Branch and The Sons of Blues

3:15–4:30 p.m. Sugaray Rayford

2–3 p.m. Tinsley Ellis

12:45–1:45 p.m. Mike Wheeler Band featuring Demetria Taylor

11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. 2020 International Blues Challenge Group Winner: Horojo Trio

Visit Mississippi Juke Joint Stage (Chase Promenade North)

4:45–6 p.m. Mississippi Jam Session featuring Johnny Rawls, Sharde Thomas, Big A, and Robert Kimbrough, Sr. with Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith

3:30–4:30 p.m. Johnny Rawls

2:15–3:15 p.m. Rising Stars Fife and Drum Band

1–2 p.m. Big A and The Allstars featuring Space Cowboy

11:45 am–12:45 p.m. Robert Kimbrough, Sr.

Southwest Airlines Front Porch Stage (Wrigley Square)

6:30–7:30 p.m. Sheryl Youngblood

5–6 p.m. Freddie Dixon Chicago Blues Allstars

3:30–4:30 p.m. Carl Weathersby with Corey Dennison Band

2–3 p.m. Cash Box Kings

12:30–1:30 p.m. Jimmy Burns Band

11 a.m.–Noon Anne Harris and Dave Herrero

Park Grill Stage

4–4:45 p.m. Dave Weld and the Imperial Flames

3–3:45 p.m. Matt Hendricks

2–2:45 p.m. Harmonica Hinds

Rosa’s Lounge

11 a.m.–9 p.m. Daily showcase of Chicago Blues legends and emerging artists that have called Rosa's Lounge home over the last 36 years.