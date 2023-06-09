Blues Fest, Puerto Rican Parade, Midsommarfest: Things to do this weekend in Chicago

It's going to be another busy weekend in Chicago, with some major festivals, parades and concerts set to hit the city this weekend.

Whether you're looking for art, live tunes, sporting events or culture and festivities, there is something for everyone.

But expect a number of closures and restrictions associated with the weekend events.

Here's a look at some things happening in and around Chicago this weekend.

Chicago Blues Music Festival

Held in Millennium Park, this Blues festival is set to feature 42 performances with over 100,000 expected attendees from 12 – 9 p.m. June 9 – 11. All guests under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult 21 or over past 6 p.m. Attendees may be asked to present an ID upon arrival.

Puerto Rican Festival

Fiestas Patronales Puertorriqueñas will be held rom 4-10 p.m. June 9, and from noon – 10 p.m. June 10 and 11 in Humboldt Park. The festival celebrates Puerto Rican culture with authentic restaurants, food trucks, cafes, and chefs. Vendor opportunities range from bakeries to artists and boutiques. Music performances also feature artists. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time for $15 - 75 here.

Puerto Rican Day People’s Parade

June 10 marks National Puerto Rican Day, and Chicago is celebrating with its annual parade. Starting at 2 p.m. on Western Avenue from August Boulevard to Division, the parade is set to proceed westbound and end on Sacramento from Augusta to Division. The parade will feature music, dancing, and honorees as it celebrates Puerto Rican heritage. For more information, visit the Puerto Rican Day Parade official website.

Dead & Company Concert

Grateful Dead fans are in luck this weekend; Dead & Company are returning to Wrigley Field at 6:30 p.m. June 9 – 10. The concert will be held inside the Wrigley Field ballpark. Doors open at 5 p.m. and tickets must be purchased ahead of time on the official MLB website.

Heatwave Music Festival

Northerly Island will be hosting the Heatwave Music Festival on June 10 and 11. The festival features performances from headliners Geiz and Kx5 on Saturday and Gryffin, Slander and Tiësto on Sunday. The Heatwave Music Festival website has a full list of performances, rules, and information available to those interested.

Chicago Fire Soccer Game

Soldier Field will host the Columbus Crew at 7:30 p.m. on June 10 in their game against the Chicago Fire. It is advised to arrive early and expect an increase of traffic from the Heatwave Music Festival happening at Northerly Island. Tickets for the game can be found on the Chicago Fire website.

Old Town Art Fair

An estimated 50,000 people are expected to attend this city art festival starting at 10 a.m. this Saturday and Sunday. Located on Wells Street between North Avenue and Division, the festival is set to feature two stages of performances, local music, artists and tribute bands. More information for the festival can be found on its official website.

Andersonville Midsommarfest

One of Chicago’s largest LGBTQ+ communities is celebrating their pride this weekend with Andersonville's 56th annual Midsommarfest. Known as one of the city's most legendary street festivals, the event is set to help kick off the Chicago summer neighborhood street festival season."

From 5-10 p.m. on June 9 and 1 -10p.m. through June 10-11, the street festival features vendors, performances and roller skating on Clark Street between Foster and Gregory. The event is open to people of all ages and their pets as well. General admission tickets are now available for $40 on the Midsommarfest official website: https://andersonville.org/events/midsommarfest/

According to Choose Chicago, "Midsommarfest will transport you back in time with charming old-world Swedish traditions."

Navy Pier Fireworks

Navy Pier will light up the sky at 10 p.m. this Saturday with its weekly firework show. The June 11 show is free of charge and open to viewers of all ages. More information can be found on the Navy Pier website.