2023 Chicago Pride Parade, Fest and More: See the City's Pride Month Schedule

Chicago’s annual Pride Parade may be one of the city’s biggest LGTBQIA+ events, but pride celebrations start as early as this week.

Pride is set to be celebrated across the North Side’s historic neighborhoods and Chicago’s downtown with some crowds of over 100,000 expected.

Here’s what to know about each event:

Andersonville Midsommarfest

June 9 – 11, 2023

Andersonville is one of Chicago’s largest LGBTQ+ communities and is celebrating that heritage with its 56th annual Midsommarfest starting on 5 p.m. on June 9 and ending at 11 p.m. on June 11. The street festival features vendors, performances and roller skating on Clark Street between Foster and Gregory starting at 5 p.m. General admission tickets are now available for $40.

Pride Fest

June 23 - 24, 2023

With more than 100,000 attendees every year, the two-day Chicago Pride Fest will kick off one of Chicago’s biggest Pride Month celebrations on June 17 and 18 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.. Hosted in Northalsted on Halsted Street from Addison to Grace Street, the historic neighborhood’s celebration will feature three stages with live music, dance, and drag performances and over 60,000 expected attendees. The event is free to attend but a $15 donation for entry is suggested to pay performers and festival workers and fund community programs.

Pride in the Park

June 23 - 24, 2023

Pride in the Park’s two-day music fest will take place the following week on June 23 and June 24. The music festival will include performances from Grammy- winning DJ Zedd and American rapper Saweetie among other musicians. Tickets are limited and set at $60 for Friday and $65 for Saturday at PrideParkChi.com.

Navy Pier Pride

June 24

This free event at Navy Pier consists of family-friendly festivities on June 24. Celebrations are set to take place between 11:00 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. and will include live music, educational programs, performances from local LGBTQIA+ artists and resources from community partners.

Chicago Pride Back Lot Bash

June 24

Back Lot Bash Chicago is a 21+ block-party-style event from 12-11 p.m. on June 24 in Andersonville. The annual festival is hosted in Andersonville and celebrates LGBTQ+ women. Lauren Sanderson is set to headline the bash with other various musicians.

1 p.m. – The PriSSillas

3 p.m. – Beyond the Blonde

5 p.m. – Jade The Ive

6 p.m. – Lyons & Co.

7 p.m. – Do Not Disturb

8 p.m. – Lauren Sanderson

9 p.m. DJ Mary Mac

Tickets can be purchased here for $20. You must be 21+ to buy tickets and IDs will be required at the door.

Pride Parade

June 25

The 52nd annual Chicago Pride Parade will be taking to the streets on June 25. What started as a protest march in 1970 after the Stonewall Riots in New York City has grown into the city’s second-largest parade. Starting at Montrose and Broadway at noon, the parade will celebrate LGBTQ+ pride through the streets of Chicago’s North Side until its end near the intersection of Diversey Parkway and Sheridan Road in Lincoln Park. Parade assembly is expected to begin around 10 a.m. Street closures are expected as early as 8 a.m. on Montrose, Irving Park and Wellington at Broadway and Addison, Grace and Roscoe at Halsted. Streets are expected to fully reopen by 8 p.m.