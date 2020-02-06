2020 Chicago Summer Concert Guide

Chicago has some of the world’s biggest musical talents booked for the summer. With acts like Harry Styles, Elton John, Green Day and Camilla Cabello to name a few, the concerts this summer should have everyone dancing through September.
Niall Horan
Date: May 9
Local
Venue: Allstate Arena
Kesha
Date: May 23
Venue: Huntington Bank Pavilion
Tame Impala
Date: May 29
Venue: United Center
AWOLNATION
Date: June 6
Venue: Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Stormzy
Date: June 9
Venue: Metro Chicago
Foals & Local Natives
Date: June 10
Venue: Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Louis Tomlinson
Date: June 10
Venue: The Chicago Theatre
Maroon 5, Meghan Trainor and Leon Bridges
Date: June 13
Venue: Wrigley Field
Elton John
Date: June 19 and 20
Venue: United Center
Steely Dan with Steve Winwood
Date: June 26
Venue: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Halsey
Date: June 27
Venue: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Jay & The Americans
Date: June 28
Venue: Arcada Theatre
Barenaked Ladies
Date: June 29
Venue: The Chicago Theatre
Journey with Pretenders
Date: July 3
Venue: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Alanis Morissette with Garbage and Liz Phair
Date: July 17
Venue: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Darryl Hall & John Oates
Date: July 18
Venue: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
David Gray
Date: July 18
Venue: Huntington Bank Pavilion
Bon Jovi with Bryan Adams
Date: July 21
Venue: United Center
Harry Styles
Date: July 24 and 25
Venue: United Center
Dead & Company
Date: July 24 and 25
Venue: Wrigley Field
Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line & Old Dominion
Date: July 25
Venue: Soldier Field
Guns N' Roses
Date: July 26
Venue: Wrigley Field
Chicago with Rick Springfield
Date: Aug. 1
Venue: Allstate Arena
Goo Goo Dolls
Date: Aug. 7
Venue: Huntington Bank Pavilion
The Doobie Brothers
Date: Aug. 8
Venue: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Green Day/Fall Out Boy/Weezer as part of the "Hella Mega Tour"
Date: Aug. 13
Venue: Wrigley Field
The Black Crowes
Date: Aug. 15
Venue: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Matchbox Twenty
Date: Aug. 21
Venue: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Def Leppard/Motley Crue/Poison/Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
Date: Aug. 28
Venue: Wrigley Field
Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick
Date: Sept. 5
Venure: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Camilla Cabello
Date: Sept. 9
Venue: Allstate Arena
Zac Brown Band
Date: Sept. 12
Venue: Wrigley Field
KISS
Date: Sept. 12
Venue: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre