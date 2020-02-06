Summer Concerts

2020 Chicago Summer Concert Guide

Here are some of the biggest performances coming to Chicago this summer

By Molly Walsh

Chicago has some of the world’s biggest musical talents booked for the summer. With acts like Harry Styles, Elton John, Green Day and Camilla Cabello to name a few, the concerts this summer should have everyone dancing through September. 

Niall Horan

Date: May 9

Venue: Allstate Arena

Kesha

Date: May 23

Venue: Huntington Bank Pavilion

Tame Impala

Date: May 29

Venue: United Center

AWOLNATION

Date: June 6

Venue: Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Stormzy

Date: June 9

Venue: Metro Chicago

Foals & Local Natives

Date: June 10

Venue: Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Louis Tomlinson

Date: June 10

Venue: The Chicago Theatre

Maroon 5, Meghan Trainor and Leon Bridges

Date: June 13

Venue: Wrigley Field

Elton John

Date: June 19 and 20

Venue: United Center

Steely Dan with Steve Winwood

Date: June 26

Venue: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Halsey

Date: June 27

Venue: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Jay & The Americans

Date: June 28

Venue: Arcada Theatre

Barenaked Ladies

Date: June 29

Venue: The Chicago Theatre

Journey with Pretenders

Date: July 3

Venue: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Alanis Morissette with Garbage and Liz Phair

Date: July 17

Venue: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Darryl Hall & John Oates

Date: July 18

Venue: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

David Gray

Date: July 18

Venue: Huntington Bank Pavilion

Bon Jovi with Bryan Adams

Date: July 21

Venue: United Center

Harry Styles

Date: July 24 and 25

Venue: United Center

Dead & Company

Date: July 24 and 25

Venue: Wrigley Field

Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line & Old Dominion

Date: July 25

Venue: Soldier Field

Guns N' Roses


Date: July 26

Venue: Wrigley Field

Chicago with Rick Springfield

Date: Aug. 1

Venue: Allstate Arena

Goo Goo Dolls

Date: Aug. 7

Venue: Huntington Bank Pavilion

The Doobie Brothers

Date: Aug. 8

Venue: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Green Day/Fall Out Boy/Weezer as part of the "Hella Mega Tour"

Date: Aug. 13

Venue: Wrigley Field

The Black Crowes

Date: Aug. 15

Venue: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Matchbox Twenty

Date: Aug. 21

Venue: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Def Leppard/Motley Crue/Poison/Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

Date: Aug. 28

Venue: Wrigley Field

Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick

Date: Sept. 5

Venure: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Camilla Cabello

Date: Sept. 9

Venue: Allstate Arena

Zac Brown Band

Date: Sept. 12

Venue: Wrigley Field

KISS

Date: Sept. 12

Venue: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

