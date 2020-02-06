2020 Chicago Summer Concert Guide

Chicago has some of the world’s biggest musical talents booked for the summer. With acts like Harry Styles, Elton John, Green Day and Camilla Cabello to name a few, the concerts this summer should have everyone dancing through September.



Niall Horan

Date: May 9

Venue: Allstate Arena



Kesha

Date: May 23

Venue: Huntington Bank Pavilion



Tame Impala

Date: May 29

Venue: United Center



AWOLNATION

Date: June 6

Venue: Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom



Stormzy

Date: June 9

Venue: Metro Chicago



Foals & Local Natives

Date: June 10

Venue: Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom



Louis Tomlinson

Date: June 10

Venue: The Chicago Theatre



Maroon 5, Meghan Trainor and Leon Bridges

Date: June 13

Venue: Wrigley Field



Elton John

Date: June 19 and 20

Venue: United Center



Steely Dan with Steve Winwood

Date: June 26

Venue: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre



Halsey

Date: June 27

Venue: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre



Jay & The Americans

Date: June 28

Venue: Arcada Theatre



Barenaked Ladies

Date: June 29

Venue: The Chicago Theatre



Journey with Pretenders

Date: July 3

Venue: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre



Alanis Morissette with Garbage and Liz Phair

Date: July 17

Venue: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre



Darryl Hall & John Oates

Date: July 18

Venue: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre



David Gray

Date: July 18

Venue: Huntington Bank Pavilion



Bon Jovi with Bryan Adams

Date: July 21

Venue: United Center



Harry Styles

Date: July 24 and 25

Venue: United Center

Dead & Company

Date: July 24 and 25

Venue: Wrigley Field



Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line & Old Dominion

Date: July 25

Venue: Soldier Field

Guns N' Roses



Date: July 26

Venue: Wrigley Field

Chicago with Rick Springfield

Date: Aug. 1

Venue: Allstate Arena



Goo Goo Dolls

Date: Aug. 7

Venue: Huntington Bank Pavilion

The Doobie Brothers

Date: Aug. 8

Venue: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre



Green Day/Fall Out Boy/Weezer as part of the "Hella Mega Tour"

Date: Aug. 13

Venue: Wrigley Field



The Black Crowes

Date: Aug. 15

Venue: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre



Matchbox Twenty

Date: Aug. 21

Venue: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre



Def Leppard/Motley Crue/Poison/Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

Date: Aug. 28

Venue: Wrigley Field



Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick

Date: Sept. 5

Venure: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre



Camilla Cabello

Date: Sept. 9

Venue: Allstate Arena



Zac Brown Band

Date: Sept. 12

Venue: Wrigley Field



KISS

Date: Sept. 12

Venue: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre