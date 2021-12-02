World's Largest Reindeer, Visible From I-88, Comes to Naperville

You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen, Comet and Cupid, Donner and Blitzen. But do you recall the world's largest reindeer of all?

Chicagoans can now see it up-close and personal as Reindeer Events announces the World's Largest Reindeer attraction, open in suburban Naperville.

The massive illuminated structure changes colors and promises to dazzle kids and families at Reindeer Road, Naperville's new drive-thru Christmas lights event, which opened to the public Wednesday night.

The attraction is being staged at Highpoint Church, located at 1805 High Point Dr. in Naperville, and the giant reindeer can be seen fully illuminated and looking down on by-passers by on I-88 near Naperville Road.

The World's Largest Reindeer stands about 40 feet tall and has a glowing ruby red nose. The attraction is part of a family friendly drive-thru Christmas lights experience.

Rich Janor, president of Reindeer Events and Naperville business owner, said that a lot of thought went into the creation of the massive reindeer and the joy it hopes to bring to families.

“We wanted to do something different so we came up with the concept of Reindeer Road," Janor said. "We thought that the size and majesty of it would impress people and that’s proven to be the case.”

Janor said that free chocolate and candy canes will also be provided for those in attendance and there will be some fun appearances by Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Santa Claus and the Grinch.

Admission for the drive-thru attraction is $10 per carload, so carpooling with family and friends is encouraged. Tickets can be found here or are available once upon arrival.

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the event will also take place on Friday at 4 p.m., during which Santa will cut the Christmas ribbon to kick off the first big weekend at Reindeer Road.