‘World's Largest' Corn Maze Pays Tribute to 2 Decades in Illinois Suburb

A 28-acre corn maze, billed as the largest in the world, is paying tribute to two decades in suburban Spring Grove this fall season.

Richardson Corn Maze, located approximately 65 miles from downtown Chicago in Spring Grove, features nearly 10 miles of trail, according to the facility’s website.

"We are the world's largest, most intricately designed corn maze," said farm owner George Richardson. "Definitely the most miles of trails over this that I have seen anywhere."

Officials at the suburban farm unveiled the design of their corn maze and also announced numerous other attractions and activities for families looking for a fun time this fall.

"We design with no dead ends," Richardson said.

The maze is created out of four smaller mazes, according to officials, and this year’s theme is “20 Years of A-Maze-ing.”

The maze, first created in 2001, will feature a course paying homage to Christmas trees, the farm’s observation tower, zip lining courses and, of course, cornfields.

All of those attractions are available at the farm, in addition to pumpkin picking and an activity called “ORBiting,” in which riders put themselves inside of a giant 11-foot ball and roll down a hill.

The farm is open Thursday through Sunday through Nov. 7. On Thursdays, the farm is open from 3-9 p.m. then from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Admission is $15 for children between the ages of 3-to-12, and $18 for individuals 13 and up. Children 2 and under are admitted for free.

More information can be found on the farm's website.