World's largest Christmas light maze coming to Milwaukee this winter

While there may be plenty of lights displays across the Chicago area and the Midwest during the holiday season, a new kind of light show is coming to town.

A holiday light maze, dubbed the world's largest, will make its debut in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, this winter, organizers of the major event announced.

Enchant Christmas is set to bring not just its massive light maze but an entire Christmas village to Milwaukee's Franklin Field starting in November.

"Stroll through illuminated tunnels and encounter stunning light sculptures on your way to a dazzling centerpiece — the beautiful 100-foot tall Christmas tree," the event's website states.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Ice skating, visits with Santa, special treats and a shopping village will also be part of the "multi-sensory holiday season experience" that will span 10 acres of space.

Enchant is a spectacular, multi-sensory holiday season experience featuring a stunning, story-driven light maze adventure spread across more than 10 acres of space. Often produced within major league sports stadiums or iconic outdoor public spaces, the Enchant experience includes a one-of-a-kind ice skating trail, a charming holiday marketplace, seasonal food and beverages, special Santa photo-ops, and much more.

The maze and village will open on Nov. 24 and continue through Dec. 31.

While it may seem early to think about, early bird tickets to the event are on sale through June 25.

Tickets start at $24 for adults and $18 for juniors, for a limited time only.

Other displays can be seen in Las Vegas, Nevada; San Jose, California; Scottsdale, Arizona; and St. Petersburg, Florida.