World's Largest Bounce House Comes to Chicago This Summer, Indiana This Month

The Guinness-certified World's Largest Bounce House will inflate in cities across the Midwest, including in the Chicago area and Indiana, over the next several months.

The Big Bounce America, which features four massive inflatable attractions for both children and adults, is set to arrive in suburban Rolling Meadows, located at Busse Forest Park, from July 22-24.

The interactive bounce experience is also heading to Indianapolis, Indiana from May 14-15 at Waterman's Family Farm and Fraser, Michigan - just outside Detroit - at Steffens Park from June 10-12 and 17-19.

Bouncers can enjoy an array of houses, including The World's Largest Bounce House, Sport Slam, The Giant and airSPACE. The attractions provide an inflatable sports arena, obstacle courses and galaxy-inspired experiences.

“We need more fun in the world! After the times we’ve just gone through, we invite you to kick those shoes off and let loose for a while. We have the perfect event to allow kids and adults alike to get out of the house and enjoy an outdoor event like they’ve never experienced," said Chief Operating Officer of The Big Bounce America John Kinnersley. Complementing the biggest bounce house in the world, Sport Slam, The Giant, and airSPACE make The Big Bounce America an event not to miss… this is going to be one immersive bouncing festival for all ages!”

Tickets are $19 and can be purchased here.

Here's a glimpse into the bounce houses:

Photos: World's Largest Bounce House Comes to Indianapolis in May, Chicago This Summer