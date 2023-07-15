This Midwest donut shop claims to have the world's best donuts

The owners of a donut shop nestled in a small northwestern Minnesota town have long asserted that they have the world's best donuts, so much so that the name of their business reflects it.

The small red-and-white building, situated in the town of Grand Marais, has been the spot where "World's Best Donuts" has been serving up sweets since 1977. The family business was technically started eight years earlier, though in a different building.

Nowadays, you'll find multiple generations pitching in. The second generation is mostly retired, while the third is at the helm of the operations. The fourth and fifth can usually be found hard at work.

While donuts kebabs and "sizzles" - sweet, yeast dough stretched out and deep fried - are among the choices, the shop is especially known for its cake donuts. Those, customers say, live up to the shop's name, as stated on its website.

""Mom never said anything was good enough. It had to be the best," said Sherrie Lindskog, daughter of of the shop's founder, Merieta Altrichter.

The family picked up the reins when Altrichter decided it was time to hang up the apron.

"My grandma had cancer a couple of different times and finally she was 78 years old and she told my sister and me, 'I'm done, this is my last year. You either take it over or the donut shop is closing,'" owner Dee Brazell said.

Before her passing, Altrichter wrote a book titled "The Donut Lady and the World's Best Pet Chicken."

""She got this chicken, and it turned out to be this pet of hers that she absolutely loved, so she wrote a book about it," Brazell said.

Just like the donut shop, the book was a family affair.

"The kids help, do the book with the pictures and everything," Lindskog said. "It's just enough to make me cry."

The book details the true story of young Dee bringing her grandmother an injured chicken, which blossomed into a nine year friendship. The story pays tribute to the woman who started it all and shows the legacy of hard work.

"I feel lucky," Brazell said. "I am really lucky that I ended up with this business that means so much to me that meant so much to my grandma."

