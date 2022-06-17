World Cup: How many times have the US, Canada and Mexico hosted? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The FIFA World Cup is one of the most high-profile sports competitions in the history of tournaments. The quadrennial soccer contest has lasted for over nine decades, and as we inch closer to the 2022 World Cup in November, it is time to take a look back at each of these crusades.

The FIFA World Cup had its inaugural tournament in 1930, hosted by Uruguay. Flash forward to 2022 and Qatar is taking the spotlight. And in 2026, the United States, Mexico and Canada are taking the stage.

Let’s take a look back at who the host cities were in the past 92 years of the cup and how many times our 2026 nations have hosted:

How many times has the US hosted the men’s World Cup?

The United States has hosted the men’s FIFA World Cup on one occasion prior to the upcoming 2026 event.

Which US cities hosted the men's World Cup in 1994?

In 1994, the fifteenth men’s FIFA World Cup was hosted by the US at nine venues across the country:

1. Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

2. Stanford Stadium in Stanford, Calif.

3. Pontiac Silverdome in Pontiac, Mich.

4. Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

5. Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas

6. Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill.

7. Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla.

8. Foxboro Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

9. Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium in Washington, D.C.

The final of the 1994 World Cup was held at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., which hosted the most games in the tournament, including one round of 16 games, a semifinal, the third-place game and the final.

This iteration of the World Cup broke records with an overall attendance of 3,587,538 and an average of 68,991 per game.

Three of the host cities from 1994 were chosen again for 2026, but all have built new stadiums since: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.; AT&T Stadium in Dallas; and Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. FIFA has yet to announce which stadiums will host which games in four years.

Which US cities have hosted the Women's World Cup?

The United States hosted the Women’s World Cup back-to-back in 1999 and 2003. The 1999 event took place in eight different venues across the United States and broke records for television ratings and public interest. The World Cup final saw 17.975 million people watching the United States conquer China at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

The 2003 event took place in six venues in six cities across the country, including Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field, which will also be a host for the men's event in 2026.

How many times has Mexico hosted the World Cup?

Mexico has hosted the men’s World Cup two other times prior to 2026. First, Mexico hosted the 1970 World Cup with five venues. In 1986, 12 Mexican venues got the honor. The Women’s World Cup has never been held in Mexico.

How many times has Canada hosted the World Cup?

2026 will be the first time Canada has hosted the men’s World Cup. In 2015, the Women’s World Cup was held in six cities across Canada, with the final being held at 2026 venue BC Place in Vancouver.

Men’s World Cup locations by year

Here are all of the nations that have hosted the men’s World Cup:

1930: Uruguay, 3 venues

1934: Italy, 8 venues

1938: France, 10 venues

1942: Canceled due to World War II

1946: Canceled due to World War II

1950: Brazil, 6 venues

1954: Switzerland, 6 venues

1958: Sweden, 12 venues

1962: Chile, 4 venues

1966: England, 8 venues

1970: Mexico, 5 venues

1974: West Germany, 9 venues

1978: Argentina, 6 venues

1982: Spain, 17 venues

1986: Mexico, 12 venues

1990: Italy, 12 venues

1994: United States, 9 venues

1998: France, 10 venues

2002: Japan and South Korea, 20 venues

2006: Germany, 12 venues

2010: South Africa, 10 venues

2014: Brazil, 12 venues

2018: Russia, 12 venues

2022: Qatar, 8 venues

*2026: United States, Mexico and Canada, 16 venues

Women’s World Cup locations by year

Here are all of the nations that have hosted the Women’s World Cup:

1991: China, 6 venues

1995: Sweden, 5 venues

1999: United States, 8 venues

2003: United States, 6 venues

2007: China, 5 venues

2011: Germany, 9 venues

2015: Canada, 6 venues

2019: France, 9 venues

*2023: Australia and New Zealand, 10 venues