Chicago Fire Dig Out Worker Trapped Under Debris After Building Collapses in Bronzeville

A worker was transported in grave condition to a nearby hospital Thursday after being trapped under piles of debris following a building collapse in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood, Chicago fire officials said.

According to tweet around 11:15 a.m. from Chicago fire officials, a "still and box building" had collapsed in the 700 block of East Oakwood Boulevard.

Photos from the scene show large amounts of bricks, wooden planks, concrete blocks and other building rubble and debris piled high and strewn across the ground as Chicago fire officials appear to search for trapped individuals.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Worker located under debris. We are trying to get him out pic.twitter.com/EIhYZM0GnS — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) January 12, 2023

Video from the scene show Chicago fire officials quickly working to rescue a person -- a worker, who authorities had previously said unaccounted for -- who appeared to be trapped deep under debris.

After pulling the worker out, live SKY5 video from the scene showed Chicago fire officials draping a black sheet over a gurney as they rolled it into an ambulance.

Officials later said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital in grave condition. No further details were provided

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.