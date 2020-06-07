Worker Injured, Driver Cited After Crashing Into IDOT Vehicles Sunday Morning

An Illinois Department of Transportation worker was injured and an Indiana man was issued multiple citations after he crashed into multiple IDOT vehicles on the Chinatown feeder ramp from the Dan Ryan Expressway early Sunday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, a total of seven IDOT trucks and a fully-marked ISP squad car, with emergency lights flashing, were blocking the express lane exit ramp to the Chinatown Feeder at approximately 1:23 a.m. Sunday when a vehicle hit two of the trucks.

Both trucks were occupied at the time of the crash. One of the drivers was uninjured, but the other, a man in his 50s, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The driver of the black Chevrolet vehicle, a 20-year-old man from Gary, Indiana, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man was issued multiple citations, including tickets for driving without insurance, driving too fast for conditions, improper lane usage, operating a vehicle while using a mobile device, along with multiple citations for crashing into an emergency vehicle.