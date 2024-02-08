Worker dies in construction accident at suburban high school

A masonry worker died in a construction accident Wednesday at a south suburban high school.

Ronald Simonson, 63, of Vernon Hills, suffered wounds sustained in a motorized hand saw accident while working on a new science building at Homewood-Flossmoor High School, the school district and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

“Today is a very sad day for the HF community,” Homewood-Flossmoor Community High School District 233 Supt. Scott Wakeley said in a message to parents. “…We extend our deepest condolences to his family, coworkers and friends. Our hearts go out to them as they cope with this loss. It is in difficult times like this that the HF family comes together to support each other.”

Wakeley said there’s no danger to students or staff, and the construction site is only accessible to authorized workers.

The school’s counseling department is “prepared to speak with any students or staff members who are experiencing reactions,” he said.