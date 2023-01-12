Worker Dies After Being Pulled From Debris Following Bronzeville Building Collapse

A worker who was trapped under a pile of debris following a building collapse Thursday morning in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood has died, according to officials.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the worker died from his injuries after being rushed to a hospital in critical condition following the building's collapse in the 700 block of East Oakwood Boulevard.

The man's identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

According to tweet around 11:15 a.m. from Chicago fire officials, a "still and box building" had collapsed in the 700 block of East Oakwood Boulevard.

Photos from the scene show large amounts of bricks, wooden planks, concrete blocks and other building rubble and debris piled high and strewn across the ground as Chicago fire officials appear to search for trapped individuals.

Worker located under debris. We are trying to get him out pic.twitter.com/EIhYZM0GnS — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) January 12, 2023

Video from the scene show Chicago fire officials quickly working to rescue a person -- a worker, who authorities had previously said unaccounted for -- who appeared to be trapped deep under debris.

After pulling the worker out, live SKY5 video from the scene showed Chicago fire officials draping a black sheet over a gurney as they rolled it into an ambulance.

Officials later said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital in grave condition where he was later pronounced dead.

There is currently no further information available.