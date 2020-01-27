Aurora

Worker at Aurora Mental Health Facility Choked Child: Prosecutors

Jacquetta Hill, 35, was charged with aggravated battery, battery and child endangerment

An employee at a west suburban Aurora mental health facility has been charged for allegedly choking a student with special needs in October, prosecutors said Monday.

Jacquetta Hill, 35, was charged with aggravated battery, battery and child endangerment. On Oct. 19, police said Hill, who was working at Northern Illinois Academy in Aurora, placed her hands around the victim's neck and applied pressure.

The Kane County State's Attorney's Office said the student is younger than 13 years old. Hill was arrested on Jan. 17 and has since posted bond.

Local

The Color Purple 12 mins ago

‘The Color Purple’ Returns to Big Screen For One Day

Indiana 20 mins ago

Woman Convicted in Fatal Indiana Bus Stop Crash to Appeal Sentence

Her next court date has been set for 9 a.m. on Jan. 28. If convicted, Hill could spend up to five years in prison.

This article tagged under:

AuroraKane County
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us