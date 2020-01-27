Worker at Aurora Mental Health Facility Choked Child: Prosecutors

An employee at a west suburban Aurora mental health facility has been charged for allegedly choking a student with special needs in October, prosecutors said Monday.

Jacquetta Hill, 35, was charged with aggravated battery, battery and child endangerment. On Oct. 19, police said Hill, who was working at Northern Illinois Academy in Aurora, placed her hands around the victim's neck and applied pressure.

The Kane County State's Attorney's Office said the student is younger than 13 years old. Hill was arrested on Jan. 17 and has since posted bond.

Her next court date has been set for 9 a.m. on Jan. 28. If convicted, Hill could spend up to five years in prison.