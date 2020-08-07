Woodstock Man Dies After Arm Gets Stuck in Heavy Machinery

A 33-year-old Woodstock man died after getting his arm stuck in a piece of heavy machinery Friday afternoon in the north suburbs.

He was trying to free rocks stuck in a gravel screening machine when his arm was seriously injured, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

The incident happened about 12:15 p.m. in the 30800 block of North Route 12 in Volo, the sheriff’s office said.

The man was dead when deputies arrived.

The Lake County coroner’s office has not released the man’s name.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified of the incident, which the sheriff’s office said appeared to be non-criminal.