Woodridge Police Searching for Missing Man Following Fire

Police in suburban Woodridge were searching for a man said to be missing following a garage fire early Monday morning, according to authorities.

Law enforcement initially responded to a garage fire at approximately 5:45 a.m. in the 2900 block of Forest Glen Parkway, and as a result of the investigation, learned a resident, Connor Burnetter, 27, was missing.

Burnetter is considered an at-risk adult, stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue pajama-style pants and a blue, zip-up hoodie, according to police.

Anyone with information on Burnetter’s whereabouts was advised to contact the Woodridge Police Department.