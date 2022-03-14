Woodridge

Woodridge Police Searching for Missing Man Following Fire

Police in suburban Woodridge were searching for a man said to be missing following a garage fire early Monday morning, according to authorities.

Law enforcement initially responded to a garage fire at approximately 5:45 a.m. in the 2900 block of Forest Glen Parkway, and as a result of the investigation, learned a resident, Connor Burnetter, 27, was missing.

Burnetter is considered an at-risk adult, stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue pajama-style pants and a blue, zip-up hoodie, according to police.

Anyone with information on Burnetter’s whereabouts was advised to contact the Woodridge Police Department.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Woodridge
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us