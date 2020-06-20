Woodridge

Woodridge Police Investigate Fatal Bicycle Crash Involving 15-Year-Old

After a young person riding a bicycle was fatally struck Friday night, Woodridge Police said they are investigating the accident.

While trying to cross a street in Woodridge, a 15-year-old bicyclist was struck by multiple vehicles, according to officials.

Police responded to a call around 8:25 p.m. Friday of a bicyclist struck at 1535 W. 75th St. with several people involved in the crash.

Local

coronavirus schools 32 mins ago

What School Could Look Like in Illinois This Fall

drowning 55 mins ago

Water Safety Concerns Are on the Rise as More People Head to Area Beaches

Officials have not released a name to identify the teenage bicyclist.

The Woodridge Police Department and the Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigation Team is currently investigating.

This article tagged under:

Woodridgecrash siteInvestigationfatal crashwoodridge police department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us