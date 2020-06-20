Woodridge Police Investigate Fatal Bicycle Crash Involving 15-Year-Old

After a young person riding a bicycle was fatally struck Friday night, Woodridge Police said they are investigating the accident.

While trying to cross a street in Woodridge, a 15-year-old bicyclist was struck by multiple vehicles, according to officials.

Police responded to a call around 8:25 p.m. Friday of a bicyclist struck at 1535 W. 75th St. with several people involved in the crash.

Officials have not released a name to identify the teenage bicyclist.

The Woodridge Police Department and the Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigation Team is currently investigating.