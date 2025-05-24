Wood Dale Road closed in west suburbs after crash, propane tank explosion

Wood Dale Road is closed north of Lake Street in west suburban Addison after a crash Saturday morning led to a propane tank explosion, officials said.

Officials said the crash occurred at around 8:40 a.m., with an explosion involving a propane tank inside of the involved vehicles occurring after the crash.

An investigation into the crash and explosion is underway, with there believed to be no threat to the public, according to authorities.

The cause of the crash, along with any possible injuries connected to the incident, are currently unknown.

The public is advised by authorities to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

There was no further information available.