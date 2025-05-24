Traffic

Wood Dale Road closed in west suburbs after crash, propane tank explosion

Wood Dale Road is closed north of Lake Street as an investigation is underway

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC 5

Wood Dale Road is closed north of Lake Street in west suburban Addison after a crash Saturday morning led to a propane tank explosion, officials said.

Officials said the crash occurred at around 8:40 a.m., with an explosion involving a propane tank inside of the involved vehicles occurring after the crash.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

An investigation into the crash and explosion is underway, with there believed to be no threat to the public, according to authorities.

Food & Drink 38 mins ago

Here are the best discounts on wine for National Wine Day

Social Media 39 mins ago

Texas moves forward with expansive social media ban for minors, reigniting debate over platform restrictions

The cause of the crash, along with any possible injuries connected to the incident, are currently unknown.

The public is advised by authorities to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

There was no further information available.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Traffic
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us