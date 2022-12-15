Secretary of State

Wonder Why Your 2023 Illinois License Plate Sticker Looks Different? Here's Why

By James Neveau

CLIP-STRINGER SDNV RAMONA HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
NBC10

Renewing your license plate stickers is a yearly occurrence in the state of Illinois, but motorists likely noticed that their new stickers were a bit more sparse than usual for 2023.

Apparently, there’s a good reason for that.

Under normal circumstances, the state includes both the month and year that a license plate sticker will expire, but for 2023 renewals, only the year number 23 was included.

According to the Secretary of State’s office, that wasn’t a result of a new artistic dedication to minimalism. Rather, it was caused by supply shortages at the manufacturer that makes the stickers.  

“The Secretary of State’s sticker producer was unable to provide 2023 stickers in the usual format, which allows our office to individually print information on the sticker,” the site reads. “The Secretary of State’s office purchased the only type of sticker that was available. These particular stickers come in rolls and cannot be individualized.”

Police are aware of the situation, and a motorist’s registration information will reflect the expiration date of their stickers, according to officials.

Local

State officials say they will resume providing standard stickers once they’re available, complete with the month and year of expiration, but it is not known at this time when that will take place.

A spokesperson for the Secretary of State’s office told Peoria-based WMBD that the hope is that production of the usual stickers will be able to resume in the calendar year 2023.

Secretary of State
