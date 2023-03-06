Women's History Month: 12-Year-Old's Design Work Helps Channel Pain Into Art

Tucked away inside the West Town vintage resale shop Dovetail are the unique designs of 12-year-old Luciana Domenica Pacilli.

A special Friday night trunk show has the artist’s one-of-a-kind pieces flying off the racks.

She says she developed Crying Tiger Streetwear while going through a difficult time. She and her mother, also an artist, decided to turn the pain into art after online and in-person bullying became too much.

Frankie Jo Gerolium is Luciana's grandmother.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"It's amazing that she’s that strong and took herself out of the sorrow. My daughter is to take the credit for that. It took us out of the sorrow too," she says.

Mom, J.B. Gerolium, says Luciana is" a skateboarder. She’s also a drummer and guitarist and a singer. She wears wide leg Dickie pants. So she’s got some of those in her line."

Luciana found good friends as well.

"Being in a band it takes a lot of time out of my schedule. But it’s still fun, cause that’s where I meet a lot of my friends," she says.

Friends, neighbors, and regulars of Dovetail Vintage shop all packed into the shop to support last weekend, buying up Luciana’s unique items.

Julie Ghatan is Dovetail's owner.

"I was so moved both by the story and the collection that I saw. Of course I could not say no, I was so enthused to help," she says. "She took resiliency and made it a product. There’s nothing but good energy attached to everything she made. So anyone would be lucky to have a piece of it."

"I don’t even think I would’ve had the wherewithal to know that that was something I could pursue at that age. So she’s crushing it," says Rachel Becker, who popped in to support.

During women’s history month, a portion of the sales of the collection will go directly to the Iranian American Women’s Foundation.

NOTE: If you need more information on bullying or the laws preventing it, you can go to Stopbullying.gov, cfcchildren.org, and Illinoislegalaid.org.