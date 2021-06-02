Old Orchard Center

Women Steal Display Racks Full of Purses From Old Orchard Center Nordstrom: Police

The women fled the scene in two Pontiac Bonnevilles, authorities say

Toby Scott | Barcroft Media | Getty Images

Police in suburban Skokie are searching for suspects after a group of women entered a Nordstrom location at Old Orchard Center and grabbed several display racks containing high-end handbags, scarves and socks valued at more than $10,000 in total.

According to police, one of the women also threatened a loss prevention agent at the store with a bolt cutter before fleeing the scene.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

At approximately 11:12 a.m. Tuesday, authorities were called to the store following a retail theft and assault, according to a press release. Four women had entered the store and proceeded to grab the display racks, carrying them out of the store.

Local

Tom Brady 57 mins ago

Tom Brady Comes Clean, Admits He Lost Track of Downs in Infamous Moment vs. Bears

Ha-Seong Kim 1 hour ago

Padres Ha-Seong Kim, Tommy Pham Injured in Frightening Collision at Wrigley Field

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Several of the suspects entered a purple Pontiac Bonneville, with Illinois license plate 531458, according to police. A man standing near the Bonneville helped the women put the display racks inside of the car, and the vehicle was last spotted fleeing westbound through the parking lot.

A second Bonneville with tinted windows was also seen in the parking lot, according to police.

Anyone with information on the theft is encouraged to call Skokie police at 847-982-5900. Anonymous tips can also be given at 847-933-TIPS, or by texting the word “Skokie” and the information to 847411, according to police.

This article tagged under:

Old Orchard CenterNordstromSkokie police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us