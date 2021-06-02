Women Steal Display Racks Full of Purses From Old Orchard Center Nordstrom: Police

Police in suburban Skokie are searching for suspects after a group of women entered a Nordstrom location at Old Orchard Center and grabbed several display racks containing high-end handbags, scarves and socks valued at more than $10,000 in total.

According to police, one of the women also threatened a loss prevention agent at the store with a bolt cutter before fleeing the scene.

At approximately 11:12 a.m. Tuesday, authorities were called to the store following a retail theft and assault, according to a press release. Four women had entered the store and proceeded to grab the display racks, carrying them out of the store.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Several of the suspects entered a purple Pontiac Bonneville, with Illinois license plate 531458, according to police. A man standing near the Bonneville helped the women put the display racks inside of the car, and the vehicle was last spotted fleeing westbound through the parking lot.

A second Bonneville with tinted windows was also seen in the parking lot, according to police.

Anyone with information on the theft is encouraged to call Skokie police at 847-982-5900. Anonymous tips can also be given at 847-933-TIPS, or by texting the word “Skokie” and the information to 847411, according to police.