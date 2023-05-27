Women Robbed, Sexually Assaulted After Being Lured Through Snapchat: Chicago Police

Chicago police are investigating several incidents in which women were sexually assaulted and robbed after being lured by someone they had met on Snapchat, authorities said.

Police issued a community alert on Saturday afternoon, saying the victims reported talking to a person on Snapchat, who they believed to be a woman, and agreed to meet in person at one of two locations. Once at the designated spot, the women were threatened by an armed male suspect, who then took them to a different location and sexually assaulted them, police said.

The incidents were reported at the following dates at times:

7400 block of South Euclid - March 21 - 2 to 3 a.m.

1900 block of East 73rd Place - May 8 -12:15 a.m.

1900 block of East 73rd Place - May 21 - 3 a.m.

1900 block of East 73rd Place - May 27 - 8 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.