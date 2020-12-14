Women Arrested After Allegedly Robbing Man They Met on Dating Website

Police in suburban Lisle say two women are in custody after they allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint after he connected with one of the women on a dating website.

According to authorities, Lisle police were called to the area of Four Lakes Drive and Eastlake Drive on Friday just after 10 p.m. for calls of an armed robbery.

There, a 25-year-old Texas man told officer he had met a woman on a dating website. The two agreed to meet in person, and the woman brought another person with her.

After driving around for several hours, the man says that one of the women pulled out a weapon and demanded his cellphone and wallet, then forced him to transfer money to her using his phone.

The women then fled the scene, but were located by officers a short time later. Officers arrested the women and found a weapon, an Airsoft pellet gun, in the vehicle, and determined that it had been used in the robbery.

Nika Williams, 20, of Woodridge and Precious Walker, 20, of Chicago, were both arrested and charged with armed robbery. Police also say Walker faces additional charges due to an outstanding warrant in Indiana.

Both women are being held at the DuPage County Jail on $5,000 bond.