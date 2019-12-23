Woman’s Car Stolen at Gunpoint in Roscoe Village, Chicago Police Say

Chicago police are investigating after a woman was carjacked at gunpoint on Monday morning in the city’s Roscoe Village neighborhood.

According to authorities, a 27-year-old woman had parked her 2018 Honda Fit in the 3300 block of North Seeley at approximately 4:08 a.m. Monday when a man approached her, pretending to be lost.

During their conversation, the man pulled out a gun and demanded the woman’s cell phone and car. Police say the woman complied, and that the man drove northbound on Seeley and escaped the scene.

Area North detectives are investigating the incident, and no suspect is currently in custody.