Lake Michigan

Woman's Body Pulled From Lake Michigan Near Edgewater Beach: Police

ripples in the water
NBC 5 News

The body of a woman was recovered from Lake Michigan near Chicago's Edgewater Beach Monday, according to police.

At approximately 11:33 a.m., police were called to the 5500 block of North Sheridan regarding a person in the water. Chicago firefighters also responded and pulled the remains of an unknown female from the lake, officials said in a news release.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Area Three Detectives were leading an investigation into the death Monday evening.

Late last month, four bodies were found in Lake Michigan over a period of less than a week.

