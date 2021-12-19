Merrillville Indiana

Woman's Body Found in Partially-Submerged Vehicle in NW Indiana Lake

Officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources say that they located the body of a woman inside of a partially-submerged car in a Lake County lake on Sunday morning.

According to authorities, emergency personnel were called to Big Maple Lake, located near the intersection of Randolph Street and Ainsworth Road in Merrillville, at approximately 7:45 a.m. for reports of a partially-submerged vehicle at the location.

Once they arrived on scene, first responders were able to quickly reach the vehicle, and when they did they found the body of an unidentified woman inside.

There is no current information on how the vehicle ended up in the lake, and the Lake County Coroner’s Office has not yet determined a cause of death.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of her family, according to authorities.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department will take the lead on the investigation.

