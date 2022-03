The body of a Black woman was found in Lake Michigan in suburban Evanston on Thursday evening, according to authorities.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said the body was pulled from the water at 500 Sheridan Square in Evanston at around 4:30 p.m.

The woman's time of death was listed as 5:03 p.m. Thursday, recorded show.

The manner and cause of death are still pending, and the woman has not yet been identified by officials.