Woman Wounded on I-57 in Second Expressway Shooting Tuesday Morning

A woman wounded in a shooting early Tuesday morning on Interstate 57 — the second shooting on Far South Side expressway reported that morning

The female passenger, a 27-year-old from Markham, was shot by someone in another vehicle around 2:10 a.m. in the southbound lanes near 111th Street, according to Illinois State Police. The driver was uninjured.

She was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, state police said. Southbound lanes were closed until 4:30 a.m. while state police investigated.

Another shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-57 near 127th Street. A vehicle sustained gunfire but the 52-year-old Chicago man driving it was uninjured, state police said.