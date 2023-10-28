Navy Pier

Woman wounded in shooting as she was leaving cruise ship at Navy Pier

By Sun Times Wire

A woman was wounded in a shooting as she was leaving a cruise ship early Saturday at Navy Pier, according to officials.

About 12:20 a.m., the woman, 31, was leaving the Spirit of Chicago Booze Cruise at Navy Pier in the 600 block of East Grand Avenue when she was shot in the leg by a man who was previously escorted off the boat, according to police reports.

She ran to an adjacent food court and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was in fair condition, Chicago police said.

The man then entered a white sedan and drove away, according to police.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Witnesses told police that the shooter was a man with dreads believed to be 20 to 30 years old and wearing all black clothing, according to police reports.

Police say there was no active threat to Navy Pier.

No one was reported in custody.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Navy Pier
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us