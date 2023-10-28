Woman wounded in shooting as she was leaving cruise ship at Navy Pier

A woman was wounded in a shooting as she was leaving a cruise ship early Saturday at Navy Pier, according to officials.

About 12:20 a.m., the woman, 31, was leaving the Spirit of Chicago Booze Cruise at Navy Pier in the 600 block of East Grand Avenue when she was shot in the leg by a man who was previously escorted off the boat, according to police reports.

She ran to an adjacent food court and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was in fair condition, Chicago police said.

The man then entered a white sedan and drove away, according to police.

Witnesses told police that the shooter was a man with dreads believed to be 20 to 30 years old and wearing all black clothing, according to police reports.

Police say there was no active threat to Navy Pier.

No one was reported in custody.