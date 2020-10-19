Woman Who Helped Man After Hit-and-Run Makes Contact With Him After Seeing Media Reports

A woman who called 911 after a man was struck in a hit-and-run crash in Chicago's Ravenswood neighborhood made contact with him Monday after hearing on NBC 5 and from another media outlet that he was looking for her.

After Steven Milford’s story aired on NBC 5 News Monday afternoon and was published in other outlets, Ravenswood resident Manon Cano came forward, saying she was the person who had called 911 after Milford was hit by the vehicle.

She was able to get in contact with Milford, and she says that “a million pounds” have been lifted from her shoulders after she didn’t know what had happened to the man whose life she may have saved.

“It was the most horrifying thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” she said. “I’ve been worried not knowing how he was doing. I was relieved and happy that he tried to reach out. It’s a million pounds lifted off my shoulder. We’re both thankful we could connect.”

Milford is bruised and battered, but healing at home after he was hit by a car while walking to a Metra station on Wednesday.

“I remember coming toward a light, and the next thing I did was wake up in an emergency room,” he said. “That was it. I had no clue of a noise or a scream or screeching tires. Nothing.”

Chicago police say that Milford was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Ravenswood and Winnemac. Authorities say the driver made a left turn through the crosswalk and struck Milford, then fled the scene.

Milford was on his way to work when he was hit by the vehicle.

“I’m very fortunate to have a great job. They’ve been very supportive, and I’m going to hopefully start rehabilitation this week,” he said.

Milford was seeking out Cano to thank her for calling 911 to summon help for him.

“Being able to thank her and hear what actually happened gives me much needed closure. Good people still exist," he said.

Chicago police say no suspects are in custody in the case, and they are still searching for leads in the incident.