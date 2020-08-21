Woman Who Brought Toddler Grandson For Haircut Shot at Chicago Barbershop

A grandmother became the unintended victim of gun violence Friday afternoon when two men opened fire at a Ukrainian Village barbershop, striking her and two others, according to family members.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., the unidentified men walked up to the MVP Cuts barbershop, located at 1107 N. Western Ave., opened the door and started shooting into the business, Chicago police said.

Tammy Harris, 52, sustained a gunshot wound to the thigh and leg and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

Harris' daughter, Keke Kirkpatrick, said her mother brought her 3-year-old grandson to the barbershop to get a haircut.

"When I talk to my nephew, his first words were 'grandma got shot,'" Kirkpatrick recounted.

During an interview with NBC 5 Friday evening, Kirkpatrick held a photo of her late brother, who was fatally shot in Iowa in Feb. 2019.

"We still recovering over him," she said. "...To hear that my mother got shot, it's just too much. I can't get another loss."

The second victim, an 18-year-old male, was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the ankle.

A 20-year-old man also suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh and ankle, according to police. He was taken to Stroger Hospital and said to be in fair condition.

In the hours following the incident, some neighbors demanded action to stop the violence, while others wondered if they should leave their neighborhood altogether.

"We're looking to get out of the city now, and I swore I would die before I went back to the suburbs," said resident Jaclyn Riffle. "And now I'm like 'maybe I'll go back.' It's sad."

Another neighbor described violence in the city as a "free for all."

"I would like to see what happens next, probably nothing," said Jennifer Cantrell. "Maybe [the] neighborhood gets together. That's what bothers me about Chicago, people looking and saying 'I won't come here.'"

Both suspects fled from the business immediately following the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation by Area Three Detectives.