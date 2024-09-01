Woman walking dog in Morris finds body: police

A woman walking her dog stumbled upon a body in a Morris neighborhood, authorities said.

The Morris Police Department, in a Facebook post, said a resident found a body at approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Twilight Drive. The body, which is that of an adult woman, was transported to the Grundy County Coroner's Office.

An autopsy was scheduled to take place on Sunday.

The case remained under investigation by the Morris Police Department and Grundy County Coroner's Office as of Sunday afternoon.