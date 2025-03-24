Woman violently attacked inside Gage Park sports bar; 2 found dead in apartment on same block

Chicago police are investigating two separate incidents that occurred minutes apart on the same block in the city's Gage Park neighborhood after a woman was violently attacked inside a sports bar, and two people were found dead inside an apartment building.

According to police, the incidents were being investigated separately, but may be linked together.

Just before 10 p.m. Sunday, in the 5300 block of South Kedzie, officers responded to a person shot inside an apartment building. Upon arrival, officers found an open door in the rear of the apartment and discovered two victims inside. The first victim, a 57-year-old male, was found with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. The other victim, a 64-year-old female, was found with multiple injuries to the body.

Both were pronounced dead by authorities on scene. No one was in custody.

Five minutes later, at "Just One More Sports Bar" located at 5332 S. Kedzie, police were called after a woman was attacked by a man with a knife.

According to police, a 57-year-old man armed with a knife and a gun outside the bar approached a 37-year-old man also outside. The 37-year-old man then entered the bar and walked towards the rear of the building where he attacked a woman, authorities said.

The woman sustained multiple lacerations to the body and was transported to a nearby hospital in good condition, police said.

According to police, the 57-year-old man was apprehended at the scene, and a gun was recovered. No other injuries were reported.

Both investigations were ongoing, police said. No further information was available.