A Naperville woman was charged with several felonies after allegedly using her two young daughters to steal more than $4,600 worth of merchandise from the JCPenney store at Yorktown Center, according to authorities.

Ritka Jain, 36, was charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, one count of burglary and one count of retail theft, according to a news release from DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin.

Lombard police were initially called to JcPenney at around 1:24 p.m. on Thursday regarding a suspected retail theft. Through an investigation, law enforcement determined Jain used her 5- and 9-year-old daughters to conceal merchandise inside a piece of luggage and a baby stroller, authorities said. The mother and her two daughters subsequently "walked past the final point of purchase without paying for the items, according to police.

Jain allegedly stole 207 items of clothing, one pair of shoes, three toys and the piece of luggage, which totaled $4,607.97, according to the state's attorney's office.

Jain was released at the scene and is set to be arraigned on July 22.