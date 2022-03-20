Woman Tried to Put Bag Over Child's Head, Kidnap Them on Chicago's Far South Side: Police

Chicago police are searching for a woman who allegedly tried to put a plastic bag over a child’s head and attempted to kidnap them on the city’s Far South Side on Friday.

According to police, the child was in the 7500 block of South Jeffery at approximately 8 a.m. Friday morning when a woman walked out of a nearby alley.

The woman then allegedly attempted to pull a white plastic bag over the child’s head, and then dragged the child to a burnt-orange four-door sedan.

The woman then hit the child several times in the head with a pole, and then fled the scene in the running vehicle, driving down the alley.

Chicago police describe the suspect as a Black woman between the ages of 25 and 30, standing 5-feet to 5-foot-2 inches in height with a very slim build. The woman was wearing a black jacket at the time of the attack.

The suspect’s vehicle was a burnt-orange four-door sedan with a white logo on the rear passenger side door. The victim was unable to provide a description of the driver of the car.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911, or to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8271.