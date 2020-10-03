Woman Taking Motorcycle Training Course at Suburban Harper College Dies in Crash

A suburban Winfield woman who was taking part in a motorcycle safety class Saturday at Harper College in Palatine died in a crash, college officials said.

At approximately 1 p.m., the woman, who was 66 years old, was involved in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in a parking lot on the northwest side of campus. The victim was taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights where she died of her injuries.

The woman was taking part in a Motorcycle Safety Training class at Harper College offered on behalf of the Illinois Department of Transportation, according to a statement from college officials.

The class in which she was involved, Three Wheel Basic Rider Course, provides approximately 20 hours of classroom and on-motorcycle instruction. Students were midway through day two of the three-day class when the accident occurred.