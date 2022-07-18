Woman Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Reported Road Rage Shooting on I-57

A young mother suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting on an area expressway Saturday, an incident that her family says occurred during a road rage-fueled confrontation with another driver.

That family is asking a lot of questions on Monday as Aaliya Ivory, 24, lies in a hospital bed after she was shot six times during the incident, which occurred on the northbound side of Interstate 57 near Vollmer Road.

Her family now wants to know why the shooter has not yet been charged, and whether anyone will be held accountable in the shooting.

“She tried to get over, and he wouldn’t let her,” her sister Ashlee Johnson said. “He started calling out her names, and calling her racial slurs. She went back and forth verbally (with him).”

Johnson says that’s when the other driver pulled out a weapon and opened fire, striking her in the back, the arm and in her side.

Ivory’s family shared cell phone video that had been obtained from witnesses, showing her lying on the ground while the alleged shooter was in handcuffs.

The woman’s family says that Ivory had a concealed carry license and a weapon in her vehicle, but that the weapon was in its holster and that Ivory never touched it during the altercation.

They say they have not been able to see any police report on the incident, and that the shooter has not been charged.

“He’s not being charged because there’s not enough evidence,” Johnson said.

Illinois State Police say an investigation remains underway, and they have asked the public to come forward with information if they have video or eyewitness accounts of the incident.

They say that both parties involved in the shooting are cooperating with the investigation.