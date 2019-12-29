Riverdale

Woman Struck by Stray Gunfire in Riverdale; 4 Being Questioned

Four "persons of interest" are in custody in connection with the incident

A woman was struck by stray gunfire Saturday while inside a home in Riverdale on the Far South Side.

About 7:15 p.m., the 24-year-old was inside of the home in the 200 block of East 136th Street when she heard gunshots and realized that she was shot, Chicago police said.

She was struck in the legs and arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, police said, where she was listed in good condition.

Officers responding to the call detained four people outside of the residence and recovered three weapons, police said. They were being questioned as “persons of interest.”

Area South detectives are investigating.

