A woman visiting from Connecticut was struck by gunfire Sunday night near Streeterville's AMC River East 21 Movie Theater while walking down the street with her 11-year-old son, according to a police report, the Sun-Times reported.

About 8:10 p.m. Sunday, the woman, 46, and son were walking back to their hotel after having a pizza dinner and were waiting for the light to change so they could cross the street at the corner of Illinois Street and Columbus Drive, the report said.

“She heard two gunshots and saw feathers flying around from her coat and felt a sharp pain in her right forearm,” the report said.

Witnesses dining at a nearby restaurant told NBC Chicago they heard gunshots, which led to diners hitting the deck inside, with a large police presence outside.

The woman and her son ran south across the river to Wacker and Columbus drives, where they asked a passerby for help, the report said, who helped call 911. She was later transported to a nearby hospital and was last listed in good condition, police said.

Police officers on the scene for a “battery in progress,” which turned into shots fired outside the AMC River East 21 movie theater, 322 E. Illinois St., recovered video footage from theater’s security office and recovered at least six fired shell casings at 342 E. Illinois St., the report said. An investigation remained underway.

The shooting comes hours after a man was shot to death on a River North sidewalk following an argument.

According to authorities, the man, 25, became involved in a verbal altercation with another individual in the 500 block of North Franklin at approximately 3:15 a.m. Sunday.

A short time later the altercation turned physical and the suspect pulled out a weapon, firing multiple shots into the victim’s chest, police said.

The 25-year-old was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene, and an investigation remains underway into the shooting.