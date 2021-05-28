Woman Struck and Killed by Wrong-Way Driver in Loop: Chicago Police

A woman was fatally struck by a wrong-way driver Friday evening in the Loop, Chicago police said.

The 55-year-old was crossing an intersection about 5:20 p.m. in the 300 block of South Wabash Avenue when she was hit by a red BMW sedan traveling the wrong way on a bike lane, Chicago police said.

The woman suffered blunt force injuries to her head and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her identity has not been released.

Police said the driver, a 26-year-old man, tried to flee after the crash but was taken into custody. Citations are pending.