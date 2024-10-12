Crime and Courts

Woman struck and killed by vehicle in Melrose Park

The incident was reported at around 7 p.m. Friday in the area of 20th Avenue and Augusta Street.

Police in suburban Melrose Park were investigating after a woman was fatally struck by a vehicle, according to a village spokesman.

The incident was reported at around 7 p.m. Friday in the area of 20th Avenue and Augusta Street. A 65-year-old woman was struck and died from her injuries.

One person was being questioned by police as of Saturday evening. What led up to the collision wasn't immediately clear.

