Police in suburban Melrose Park were investigating after a woman was fatally struck by a vehicle, according to a village spokesman.
The incident was reported at around 7 p.m. Friday in the area of 20th Avenue and Augusta Street. A 65-year-old woman was struck and died from her injuries.
One person was being questioned by police as of Saturday evening. What led up to the collision wasn't immediately clear.
